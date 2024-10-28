This Twin Cities teacher has been working for 50 years and has no plans to slow down soon

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minnesota (WCCO) — Benilde-St. Margaret’s — a catholic school that started in 1907 — is a place steeped in history, a place where a history-making educator walks the halls.

Mike Jeremiah, a theology teacher, is the school’s longest-serving employee. He started in 1975, the year the school went co-ed.

Danielle Hermanny is the School President. She says 50 years in education is rare.

“I think Mike J would tell you for him, it’s a holy calling, to do what he does,” she said.

A walk through the cafeteria shows what he does is enthusiastically received. Students of all ages gravitate towards Jeremiah. One student says it’s his kindness.

“I guess I just love kids,” Jeremiah said.

He was studying to become a priest when he decided to change course and focus on teaching full-time.

“The sisters of St. Margaret’s said, ‘We are doing a merger with this boys’ school, would you ever consider that?’ Definitely,” Jeremiah said. “I came out here, interviewed and I got the job. I started in the fall of ’75, the year of the merger and I have been here ever since.”

He’s been busy ever since, attending sports at night and praying with students by day.

Aside from teaching students about faith, he shows them how to build community, as a stack of yearbooks shows.

“This guy put on some legendary retreats,” one former student said.

He leads student trips in hopes of leading them toward true friendship.

“That’s the beautiful thing is the kids make lifelong connections here,” Jeremiah said.

“My memories of Mike J are around him building this space for us to build community as a class,” Hermanny said.

Hermanny was once Jeremiah’s student. Now she’s his boss.

“I think that sense of continual delight and care for our community and that desire to shepherd it forward into what it can be, I think is something I learned from Mike J,” she said. “He spends that time genuinely listening to what people are sharing with him so he remembers. He remembers you and your siblings and your parents.”

Jeremiah is known for remembering every student’s name,

“For them, it shows them that they’re important,” Hermanny said. “When you name something, it says something about who they are.”

On a very special Sunday in late August, Jeremiah put his flawless recall into action. He greeted dozens of alumni who came to see him. He was honored at alumni mass — a moment that moved him to tears.

“He just great. He is always there,” eighth grader Derek Lee said. “His office door is always open and you can talk to him about anything. And it’s really great and he doesn’t judge you for anything.”

Everything has changed out there, the social media, the cellphones, but what hasn’t changed is the needs that students have. They need to know that they are cared for, that somebody loves them and that there’s a place for them.

“I guess, basically I’m here because I love God and I love God’s kids,” Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah says he teaches many of his former students’ children. He says if starts to get former students’ grandchildren in his class, he may have to consider retiring.

