Security cameras save 9 people from house fire

12:52 pm

By Chris Bovia

    EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXMI) — A fire claimed a home in Muskegon County Monday morning but the 9 people inside are OK, thanks to the homeowner’s check of the security cameras.

They told FOX 17’s crew they’d heard what sounded like thunder and decided to look, saw the smoke, and woke the rest of the household.

It started in the garage on N Park St near MacArthur Rd and quickly spread to the house.

A cause hasn’t been determined yet, but investigators will start going through the debris once all hot spots are out.

