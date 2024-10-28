Doorbell camera captures moment neighbor saves choking child in Shorewood

By Web Staff

SHOREWOOD, Illinois (WLS) — A choking child saved by his neighbor this weekend in the southwest suburbs, and it was all caught on video.

A Ring doorbell camera video recorded Saturday evening in Shorewood showed Stephanie George run across the street to her neighbor’s house for help as her son Sebastian was choking.

George told ABC7 her 7-year-old son has a rare genetic syndrome called Cornelia de Lange syndrome.

He was being tube fed when he started to choke on a piece of chicken that wasn’t blended properly.

George said Sebastian was throwing up and turning blue within minutes.

She said her first instinct was to call 911, but she was afraid they would not get there in time. That’s when she decided to bolt across the street for help from her neighbor, Gary Hutchinson.

Video showed Hutchinson put Sebastian on his knee and started patting his back. He continued until the chicken was dislodged.

“I just jumped in to help,” Hutchinson said.

George told ABC7 Sebastian is now doing okay at home after the ordeal.

