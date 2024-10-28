Doja Cat Makes History, Matching and Surpassing Records Held by Nicki Minaj

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 28, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the dynamic, ever-shifting world of hip-hop, only a few artists truly make their mark. And Doja Cat is one of them, having blazed her way to new heights in record-breaking style. Just six months after Nicki Minaj proudly claimed the title for the most Platinum-certified hits among female rappers, Doja Cat has clawed her way right to the top, earning a spot beside Nicki—and even surpassing her in certain record-breaking achievements. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced Doja’s latest certifications this month, adding a new chapter to the saga of female rap royalty and proving that Doja Cat’s reign has only just begun.

The RIAA revealed that Doja Cat’s recent smash hits, “Agora Hills” and the chart-topping “Paint the Town Red,” have already achieved incredible certification milestones. “Agora Hills” ascended to a 2x Platinum status, while “Paint the Town Red” went even further, earning a dazzling 4x Platinum certification. In an industry where Platinum status means a whopping 1 million units sold in the U.S., Doja’s achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. These certifications underscore Doja’s ability to churn out hits that not only dominate the charts but resonate with fans across the country.

Adding to her triumph, Doja’s latest album, Scarlet, also earned a Platinum certification, making it her third consecutive album to hit this milestone. Following the success of 2019’s Hot Pink (2x Platinum) and 2021’s Planet Her (2x Platinum), Scarlet confirms Doja’s status as an artist who consistently transforms her vision into chart-topping success. With three Platinum albums, Doja has cemented herself as a powerhouse in the music industry, able to craft not only viral singles but albums that stand the test of time.

With these recent achievements, Doja has amassed an impressive 25 Gold singles, edging past Nicki Minaj and claiming the record for the most Gold-certified singles among female rappers. On top of that, Doja has earned 19 Platinum singles, tying her with Minaj, who previously held the record for the highest number of Platinum singles by a female rapper. In other words, Doja has joined—and matched—the queen of rap in a record that once seemed untouchable. But that’s not all. These latest certifications elevate Doja Cat’s total U.S. single sales to an astounding 51 million, putting her just behind Cardi B, who holds the title of the best-selling female rapper in terms of single sales with 58 million. This new accolade makes Doja the second best-selling female rapper in U.S. history, surpassing Minaj’s record and setting the stage for a fresh rivalry in female rap dominance. Fans and critics alike are eagerly watching as these modern-day rap queens continue to raise the bar in hip-hop.

One interesting point about these records: the RIAA only credits certifications to lead artists, meaning any hit where Doja or Nicki appeared as a feature doesn’t count towards their individual tallies. Despite this, Doja’s career numbers are a powerful testament to her growth as a lead artist and her unbreakable connection with her fans.

The Houston Style Magazine audience will recognize that Doja Cat’s climb to the top is not just about numbers but about breaking boundaries in the music industry. Her success speaks to the power of female rappers in today’s hip-hop scene, proving they’re here to set records, reshape the culture, and dominate the charts. The recent achievements of Doja Cat are a reminder that the world of hip-hop is big enough for multiple queens, and the fans are here for the rise, the rivalry, and the records.

As Doja Cat continues to shine, breaking records, and challenging norms, she exemplifies the tenacity and creativity that Houston Style Magazine celebrates. Here’s to Doja’s continued journey—because if this is any indication, she’s just getting started.

