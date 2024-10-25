Louisville boy surprised with Taylor Swift tickets after Halloween costume goes viral

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — It’s been a long time coming for 11-year-old Henry Hinson, but he’s finally going to see Taylor Swift after his Halloween costume inspired by the pop star went viral.

Swifties will instantly recognize Hinson’s elaborate costume as part of the intro to “The Eras Tour,” which was the case on TikTok, where his video showing off the costume has amassed 4 million views.

Hinson’s mother, Erin, said that Henry has wanted to dress up as one of her dancers, Kam Saunders, for Halloween since seeing “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie.

Hinson is wheelchair bound due to spina bifida, and he creatively used his chair to showcase one of the tour’s most iconic props.

In a new video posted on the Hinsons’ TikTok last week, Henry’s mom surprised him with a gift from Swift’s official management team, Taylor Nation: free tickets for one of her shows in Indianapolis.

“I got a message from Taylor Nation…” Erin Hinson says. “SHUT UP!” Henry Hinson screams. “You’re going to the ‘Eras Tour!'” Erin said.

She said Taylor Nation reached out about the tickets after seeing Henry’s costume making its rounds on the internet.

Swift’s tour will be at Lucas Oil Stadium Nov. 1-3, and is the last stop for the U.S. leg of the tour.

