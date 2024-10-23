Pro Football Hall of Famers encourage paralyzed Frisco teen at football game

By Marvin Hurst

FRISCO, Texas (KTVT) — Semyon “SJ” Williams Jr. saw his first football game in person since a freak accident at a swimming pool on the first day of summer. The 13-year-old shattered his spine diving into the water while dodging a wasp.

“You know, we are going to persevere through this. And with his spirit and his disposition and demeanor,” said Louis Camper, Williams’ grandfather.

Camper and Anya Camper, Williams’s mother, have been with the teen for 103 days in the hospital and rehab. The young football player was paralyzed from the neck down but regained some upper body usage.

“It feels really good, ’cause I really missed them for a long time, and, you know, it just sucks not having him around sometimes,” said Eyan Cummings.

Cummings was at the swimming pool when the accident occurred and made critical calls that saved his friend’s life. He was also among the Robert Cobb Middle School football players who surrounded and prayed for Williams.

The recovering Cyclone player would have been playing on the field with his teammates if the June accident had not happened.

His fight to recover got a 1:12 video from National Football League great Emmitt Smith.

“Keep your head high. Keep pressing on,” Smith said.

Hall of Fame wide receiver and Dallas native Tim Brown is a family friend.

“Having somebody come rub your head and having people maybe you don’t even know say, ‘We’re praying for you,’ you know, is strength for one more day,” Brown said.

Camper said his grandson would get a chin-operated wheelchair on Thursday. Williams is also looking to return to school in a couple of weeks.

