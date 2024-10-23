Boston Celtics’ 2024 championship rings have some incredible features and a lot of diamonds

By Matt Geagan

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — It was a banner night in Boston on Tuesday, as the Celtics raised their 18th championship banner to the TD Garden rafters before blowing out the Knicks in the first game of the new NBA season. Celtics players also collected their championship rings during the pre-game ceremony, and the new bling is quite impressive.

Created in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills, the Celtics’ 2024 NBA Championship rings have a lot of special features and a lot of diamonds. A LOT of diamonds.

WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche caught up with Jason Arasheben — the CEO Jason of Beverly Hills — after Tuesday’s ceremony, who said the rings is steeped in Boston Celtics history.

“I wanted this to be an epic ring. You have over 15 carats of diamonds,” said Arasheben. “It is truly a piece of history and it tells the story of the entire organization. The city, the season, the playoffs – everything you could imagine. This is a Boston ring through and through.”

All the diamonds on the Celtics 2024 Championship rings Where do we start? Since last year was all about 18, there are 18 emerald cut diamonds on the outer bezel to represent the number of championships that the Celtics have won.

There are 84 points of diamonds on the side bezel, which represent the Celtics’ playoff winning percentage during their 16-3 run in the postseason.

There are 16 emerald cut diamonds on the inner bezel, which represent Boston’s playoff wins in 2024. The 2024 playoff series results are also listed on the inside of the shank of the ring.

On the face of the ring, there are 30 points of diamonds in the word “World” to represent the total seasons played by the Celtics at TD Garden. There are 80 white diamonds in the word “Champions” to honor the team’s 80 combined wins during the regular season and playoffs last season.

Other features on 2024 Celtics Championship rings

The pattern of the Garden’s famed parquet floor is etched into both sides of the ring, and the years of the Celtics’ past championship seasons cycle the perimeter. Boston’s 80-21 record from last regular season and postseason is also on the team side of the ring.

The player side of the ring features the player’s name and number. That includes two more diamonds flanking the side of each player’s name, which represent the total championships under Boston’s current ownership.

The ring wouldn’t be complete without last year’s mantra, so “Whatever it Takes” is on the ring side.

Hidden elements on 2024 Celtics Championship rings

Each ring has two hidden elements inside, which are only viewable when the top of the ring is removed.

There is a piece of the famed parquet floor on the inside of the top of the ring, which has the date and score of the team’s championship-clinching win over the Mavs. The other side has a championship banner and the jersey number of each player.

NFC chip installed on each 2024 Celtics Championship ring For the first time ever, there is an NFC chip installed into each ring. This will unlock another cool feature for the ring’s owner, as they can put their phone against the wood parquet on the inside of the ring to play a video of how it was made.

Al Horford said his Championship ring doesn’t fit

Al Horford waited 17 years to get his first NBA championship, so Tuesday night was extra special for the C’s veteran. However, he probably won’t be wearing the ring too much.

Horford was mic’d up for the game and told teammates that he got his measurements “all wrong” and that his ring was too big. He explained after Boston’s win over the Knicks that he dislocated a finger last postseason and it was swollen when he had his measurements done.

It sounds like he’s going to have to go out and win another this season.

Fans can enter to win their own Celtics championship ring

Fans will have a chance to win their own championship ring through a special raffle by the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation.

