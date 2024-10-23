46 people who were taken to hospital for showing symptoms of food poisoning are OK, officials say

By Kim Dacey

JESSUP, Maryland (WBAL) — Nearly four dozen people are recovering after a food poisoning incident in Jessup on Monday.

The Maryland Department of Health, which is investigating the incident, said it appears unintentional and isolated at NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors.

All 46 people were taken to the hospital, but officials said all of them were OK.

“If we can get samples of the food itself and test it in our laboratory, and then we will also look at specimens from individuals who have sought medical care to identify the causal agent or agents,” said Dr. Clifford Mitchell with the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Investigators do not believe the contaminated food came from NAFCO. Rather, someone brought in a noodle dish to share with coworkers. Around an hour later, people started getting sick.

The health department said it will take time to determine what exactly caused the illness.

“It’s not just pathogens that are always involved. Sometimes it’s a combination of a bacteria or a virus combined with some viruses in pathogens also produce chemicals, toxins, that will cause a faster reaction,” Mitchell said.

Stanley Pearlman Enterprises, NAFCO’s parent company, put out a statement Tuesday reiterating that the food in question did not come from their facility stating, in part:

“NAFCO operates under the highest health and safety standards in the industry. Our headquarters and facilities are regularly inspected and monitored by the relevant health authorities to ensure compliance with all health and safety regulations.”

Health officials believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the public.

“Most of these involve people who are legitimately not trying to cause other people to become sick, just not following good safety rules. We emphasize the importance of making sure foods that are supposed to be hot stay hot, and foods that are supposed to be cold stay cold,” Mitchell said.

