3 Washington County men get jail time for poaching over 20 deer

By Madeline Bartos

WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Three Washington County men will spend time in jail after pleading guilty to killing over 20 deer during a poaching spree, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Ezra McClelland, 21-year-old Julian Marth and 20-year-old Grant Bamberger each pleaded guilty on Sept. 18 to multiple felony charges. They were sentenced to seven days in jail and were ordered to pay more than $6,300 in fines.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it was tipped off about the case after nine deer had been shot and left out in the early morning hours of Dec. 9, 2023.

A few days later, the Game Commission said 12 deer were found in the same area, and this time, a witness saw the suspect vehicle’s license plate number.

Game wardens from Washington and Allegheny counties as well as an overt special investigator and K-9 handler investigated the poaching spree, interviewing the suspects and collecting evidence. Of the 21 deer shot, the Game Commission says six of them were antlered bucks.

“Local residents who observed suspicious activity and alerted the Game Commission in a timely manner were crucial in the apprehension of those involved, and ultimately, bringing those responsible to justice. The significant penalties that result from cases like this might serve as a deterrent for others, as well,” the Game Commission said in a news release.

On top of the jail time and fines, authorities said all three men have had their hunting licenses revoked and the two rifles used have been confiscated.

Poaching and wildlife crimes can be reported to the Pennsylvania Game Commission by calling 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD or the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.

