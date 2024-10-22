Woman crashes golf cart into Florida restaurant, seriously injuring diners

By Ari Hait

JENSEN BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — Several people are recovering from serious injuries suffered when a woman drove a golf cart through the dining area of a Jensen Beach restaurant.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released video that shows the cart driving up a narrow ramp and into people sitting at tables at Tako Tiki on Saturday evening.

“If you look at the video, it’s pretty dramatic,” said Capt. Ruben Romero with the sheriff’s office road patrol. “You can see some people almost end up underneath the golf cart.”

Romero said the cart was driven to the restaurant by an employee of Ocean Breeze resort, about half a mile away.

Somewhere along the way, a woman got in the cart with him.

Investigators said at some point, she was in the cart alone and tried to drive it.

“She did say she was trying to turn it on, didn’t know how to operate it and ended up crashing into tables full of people eating dinner,” Romero said.

Romero said none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening, but one woman fractured her pelvis.

The woman driving the cart was charged with careless driving causing injury.

Romero said they do not believe alcohol was a factor.

“She did claim that she had taken a sip of an alcoholic beverage with dinner, but we did all our field sobriety tests,” Romero said. “We did all the testing that we do with our traffic and our DUI units, and the results came back that she was not intoxicated at the time.”

The name of the woman driving the cart has not been released.

