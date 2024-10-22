LAPD arrests suspect in string of food truck robberies near North Hollywood

By Matthew Rodriguez

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly robbing a handful of food trucks near North Hollywood.

Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department said the eight armed robberies happened between Sept. 8 and Sept. 21 in North Hollywood and the surrounding San Fernando Valley neighborhoods. Officers said that in each case 22-year-old Jesus Garcia-Sotelo used a firearm to threaten the victims at seven food trucks and one 7-Eleven store.

Even though the robberies spanned different divisions within the LAPD, North Hollywood detectives took over the investigation and identified Garcia as their primary suspect within a month of the last robbery.

On Oct 16, investigators and officers from the Gang Enforcement Detail swarmed the 22-year-old’s home and found clothing that matched the suspect’s outfits in all eight of the robberies. They arrested Garcia and seized one of his vehicles, which was allegedly connected to another robbery investigation.

The next day the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Garcia with 10 counts of robbery and assault with a firearm, according to the LAPD. He is being held without bail.

Detectives released his photo hoping to identify any additional victims who have not come forward.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact North Hollywood Division detectives at (818) 754-8410. Calls during outside of business hours should be directed to (877) 527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.

