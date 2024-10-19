At least 2 skunks test positive for rabies after Sacramento Zoo visitor bitten



By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Health officials say several skunks have tested positive for rabies after a Sacramento Zoo visitor was bitten by one this week.

The person was bitten by a skunk on Oct. 15, according to Sacramento County Public Health.

Zoo officials were able to capture three skunks that were believed to have been in the area at the time of the bite. Of those animals, officials say two skunks tested positive for rabies.

A fourth skunk was also captured a few days later and sent in for rabies testing, but those results were not available yet.

Standard protocol after a person is bitten by an animal possibly infected with rabies is a course of the rabies vaccine and application of rabies immunoglobulin or monoclonal antibodies into the wound, according to the World Health Organization.

Public health officials note that California sees about 200 cases of rabies-infected animals every year – mostly in bats and skunks.

While a fatal viral disease, especially once someone starts showing symptoms, the CDC says fewer than 10 Americans a year die from rabies.

Visitors to Land Park are being urged to minimize exposure to rabies by avoiding wild animals. Wildlife showing unusual behavior should also be reported, officials say.

