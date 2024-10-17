4 inmates team up to escape from South Carolina detention center, SLED officials say

By Janice Limon

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office in a search for four inmates who escaped custody, officials said Wednesday.

Emanuel Robson Planco, Anton Conway Bennett, Kyonne Marquise McLeod, and De’Shawn Malik Fox escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center on Tuesday, according to Renée Wunderlich with SLED.

Planco and Bennett were serving time for charges of stealing a vehicle, McLeod was charged with breaking into a vehicle and Fox was an inmate from another South Carolina county who was serving time for an armed robbery and assault by a mob, reports said.

Chesterfield County officials said the men worked together to break out of the jail late Monday night.

They said the men were in an overflow area of the detention center because the jail, which has a capacity of 95 prisoners, had 130 people incarcerated that night.

The escapees kicked down a steel door, got outside and scaled a barbed wire fence, according to officials.

This is the third jail break at the facility in two years.

Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater said the jail is consistently over capacity and that the county needs a new facility.

“It’s a very old facility and it is, it needs to be replaced for a lot of reasons, Streater said. “Also, as I said, we’re investigating and part of our investigation will be to determine if any of our personnel were at fault in this. If it is, we will take the appropriate action.”

Anyone who sees the men should not approach them, but call 911, Wunderlich said.

Anyone with information about where they are is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235.

