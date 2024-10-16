‘She would have wanted that’: Sacramento Police make first homicide arrest in fentanyl overdose

By Peyton Headlee

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Sacramento Police have made their first homicide arrest in a fentanyl overdose case.

Kyle Firebaugh, 31, is facing charges of homicide and felony narcotics sales. He was arrested last week for the overdose death of 32-year-old Bianca Bewley. Officers said she was found dead in her home last December.

Officers say Firebaugh had been in communication with Bewley about fentanyl in the days before her death, admitted to supplying narcotics and had purchased a large amount of fentanyl just hours before she died.

Bewley’s sister Stephanie Clark told KCRA 3 she’s been fighting to get justice for her younger sister and to get charges against Firebaugh for the last ten months. She said she passed information on to the police department to help in the investigation.

“I was able to get access to my sister’s phone after and I was able to find information on there that I was able to relay to them. And then after that, they were able to do their own investigation,” Clark said. “It’s huge that there actually is an arrest.”

She said her family is glad to see the charges and that Bewley would be, too.

“She would have wanted that. She would have wanted that because she wanted to be here with her girls. Really bad. It’s all she talked about and her life revolved around them,” Clark said. “We try to keep her memory alive, and we talk about her a lot and talk about how much they look like her.”

Clark said Bewley was an amazing mother to two young girls.

“She would have done anything and everything for them. And she always made it a point to take care of them,” Clark said. “She was a free spirit. She was the type of person who just didn’t care what anybody thought.”

Sacramento Police detectives worked in partnership with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office and the SAC Fentanyl Overdose Response Criminal Investigation Enforcement response team on this case.

“This case underscores the deadly threat fentanyl poses in our community. Our detectives, alongside the Sacramento County DA’s Office, have worked tirelessly to hold those responsible accountable,” said Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester. “Fentanyl is not just a drug—it’s a dangerous and lethal substance, and this arrest reflects our continued commitment to fighting its presence on our streets.”

If you know anything that can help in this investigation, the Sacramento Police Department is asking you to get in touch with the dispatch center.

