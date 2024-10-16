‘A monster to the Milwaukee community’: Family urges action after deadly flag football game shooting

By Erica Finke

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Pictures are now the only thing KG Wilson has left to see his younger brother, Raysean Barnes.

“Just a heart of gold just would do anything for you, you know, give you the shirt off his back,” Wilson said.

Barnes was shot just after 1 p.m. Saturday during a youth flag football game at Milwaukee Public Schools’ South Stadium near 10th Street and Windlake Avenue.

Witnesses told 12 News over the weekend that they heard two gunshots; it sent families children and athletes running for cover.

Some tried to help Barnes, but he later died at a hospital. Wilson said their family is devastated.

“I think another thing that angered me about what happened, other than what happened to my little brother, is where it happened: that it happened in a public place where families and children get away from the crime and the violence to come to a peaceful place and enjoy sports and family time.”

Police initially took a 39-year-old into custody but determined that person wasn’t involved. They haven’t said what led up to the shooting and don’t know who they’re looking for.

Wilson is urging action from investigators to get whoever did this off the streets.

“This individual that did this is a monster to me and is a monster to my family, and it should be a monster to the Milwaukee community,” Wilson said. “Now, it’s about justice for Raysean, but also just saving the lives of the people in the community because you guys have a dangerous killer in your community who is on the loose.”

Wilson is a longtime community peace activist in the Minneapolis area and has wanted to do violence prevention work in Milwaukee; he’s hoping to have a vigil for his brother in the near future.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

