5 middle school students fall ill after possible ingestion of cannabis-laced edibles

By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Five middle school students reportedly fell ill at a school campus in Northridge on Monday after they possibly ate cannabis-laced edibles, according to firefighters.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to Nobel Charter Middle School, located in the 9900 block of Tampa Avenue, at around 2:20 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement from the department.

They were called in regards to five female students that began to feel sudden sickness, the statement said.

While all five of the students were reported to be conscious and breathing upon firefighters’ arrival, hree of the girls were taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition. The other two were released to their parents or guardians after they were evaluated at the scene.

It’s unclear exactly what the students may have eaten that made them fall ill.

“Today, we became aware that five of our students may have consumed a banned substance. Emergency personnel were contacted, and students received medical attention,” said a statement from Los Angeles School Police. “The Los Angeles School Police Department is currently investigating this incident, and we are actively working with our local health partners.

In the statement, officers urged parents to talk with their children about substance abuse and the dangerous side effects that could come from the use of controlled substances.

“We need your help to educate our students about the harms that drugs can cause,” the statement said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.