Over 200 arrests outside New York Stock Exchange after U.S. announces aid to Israel

By Lisa Rozner

NEW YORK (WCBS, WLNY) — A demonstration against U.S. aid being sent to Israel led to more than 200 arrests outside the New York Stock Exchange, NYPD said.

According to police, 206 protesters were arrested Monday morning after they got inside a security fence at the Wall Street entrance in Lower Manhattan.

The organizing group Jewish Voices for Peace estimated around 500 people took part in the sit in.

“A lot of our resources are going to war. Jews have a long tradition of opposing war … I believe in that,” said Rosalina Petchevsky, with Jewish Voices for Peace.

“We refuse for our government continue doing this, using our tax dollars while our country is suffering from climate disaster, from lack of health care,” said Sumaya Awad, with the Palestinian advocacy group Adalah Justice Project.

Some protesters chained themselves to a fence at the entrance to the stock exchange and responders used bolt cutters to unchain them.

The rally came together after the Pentagon announced American troops and a new missile system are being sent to Israel.

Another group outside the stock exchange held Israeli flags, opposing the anti-aid demonstration.

“There was a cease-fire October 6. Hamas decided to violate it,” said one of the demonstrators.

“U.S. can do whatever it wants. If it wants to stand on the right side of history, it can do so,” said another. “Israel has the right to defend itself.”

