No-Bond Vote: Sylvester Turner Rallies Houston Against HISD’s $4.4 Billion Gamble

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a passionate move to protect Houston’s taxpayers and school children, former Mayor Sylvester Turner, now a candidate for Texas’ 18th congressional district, has issued a clarion call: VOTE NO on the controversial HISD bond proposal slated for the November 5th ballot. The proposed $4.4 billion bond, encompassing HISD Propositions A and B, has sparked a citywide debate, and Turner, alongside respected community leaders and organizations, is leading the charge to defeat it.

Last Thursday, Turner joined forces with the Houston Chapter of the NAACP, the Federation of Teachers, the Texas AFL-CIO, the Harris County Democratic Party, and concerned HISD parents in a joint press conference, urging Houstonians to vote against what many consider a misguided attempt to funnel billions into a broken system.

“I’m a product of public schools and have dedicated my career to championing quality education for every Texas child,” Turner stated firmly. “But let’s be clear: this bond is not the answer. With over $4 billion on the line, this proposal hands taxpayer money to an administration that has shown no regard for our children’s best interests.”

Turner’s concerns center on the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) controversial takeover of HISD, orchestrated under Governor Greg Abbott’s watch. The takeover, Turner argues, was not only undemocratic but a blatant power grab designed to wrest control from locally elected leaders—leaders who understand the community’s needs far better than bureaucrats in Austin.

Superintendent Mike Miles, handpicked by the unelected Board of Managers, has not earned the trust of HISD parents, teachers, or support staff. Instead, his leadership has led to chaos and instability in the district, leaving many to wonder if more funds will simply fuel more dysfunction.

“Why should we trust this administration with billions more when they’ve yet to prove they can effectively manage what they have?” Turner asked rhetorically. “This is about accountability—about protecting the interests of our children and ensuring that every dollar we invest in education is used wisely and transparently. HISD has yet to show us that they’re worthy of this trust.”

For many voters, the stakes couldn’t be higher. This bond, while promising much-needed upgrades and expansions for school infrastructure, comes with significant risks. The funds will be controlled by a leadership team that, according to critics, has lost touch with the community’s priorities. Turner emphasized that until HISD’s leadership is restored to local, democratic control, voters should reject the bond outright.

“We cannot afford to gamble with our children’s futures,” Turner concluded. “A vote against this bond is a vote for accountability, transparency, and, most importantly, for our kids. I urge everyone to head to the polls on November 5th and send a clear message: Houston’s children deserve better.”

With such high stakes, it's critical that voters remain informed.

Why This Matters

With such high stakes, it's critical that voters remain informed.

Houston Style Magazine readers, at its core, this issue transcends education—it’s about community trust and the protection of taxpayer dollars. Houstonians deserve a school system that reflects the values of the community, led by individuals who are truly accountable to the people they serve. A NO vote sends the message that Houston will not stand for mismanagement, no matter how much is at stake.

