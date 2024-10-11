7 Lisbon High School football players suspended from team; 2 hazing investigations being conducted

By Connor Clement

Click here for updates on this story

LISBON, Maine (WMTW) — Seven players on the Lisbon High School football team have been suspended from the program as a result of a hazing investigation being conducted by the Lisbon School Department and an outside agency, according to the superintendent of schools.

Superintendent Richard Green confirmed to Maine’s Total Coverage that those seven players are not currently expelled from school.

Green also said the Lisbon Police Department is investigating a separate hazing incident that involves a criminal complaint.

Lisbon police Chief Ryan McGee confirmed to Maine’s Total Coverage that his department is investigating a separate hazing incident, and that he is planning to bring the case forward to the Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office.

According to Green, both hazing incidents — which happened at different times — involved players on the Lisbon High School football team.

McGee said the Lisbon Police Department is working with social media outlets in its investigation. He noted he could not disclose further details about the investigation at this time because it involves minors.

The police chief also said the Lisbon Police Department does not know anything about the incident being investigated by the Lisbon School Department.

The suspensions come six days after the Lisbon School Department decided to suspend all high school football activities due to the ongoing hazing investigation. Lisbon High has forfeited Friday’s scheduled home game against Freeport High after forfeiting last week’s road game in Rumford against Mountain Valley High School.

McGee informed Maine’s Total Coverage on Oct. 3 that the Lisbon Police Department was investigating a recent hazing incident that happened at Lisbon High School.

In a letter sent to students, staff, parents and guardians on Monday, Green said the Lisbon School Department would hire an outside agency to investigate the hazing incident at the high school.

Green confirmed Thursday that Portland law firm Drummond Woodsum was the outside agency hired to investigate the incident. Drummond Woodsum was hired by the Brunswick School Department in 2021 to investigate a hazing incident that led to the cancellation of the Brunswick High School football team’s season.

The superintendent said he could not speculate whether the remainder of the Lisbon High School football team’s season will be canceled. Lisbon is still scheduled to play at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro on Oct. 19 and at home against Oak Hill High School on Oct. 25.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.