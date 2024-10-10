National World War I Museum and Memorial unveils century-old time capsule

By Dorissa White

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City has revealed a time capsule from 1924, showcasing preserved artifacts and documents.

The Time’s Up capsule was placed inside the Liberty Memorial Tower with the idea that, 100 years later, those in charge of the tower would open it to see what was important to the people of that era.

“The first thing we saw was that the capsule itself was in fantastic condition,” said Christopher Warren, chief curator of the museum. “They did a remarkably good job of preserving all the documents and photographs.”

Among the items found was a letter from President Calvin Coolidge, which remains in incredible condition.

“People don’t know what’s going to happen in the next hundred years. We’re currently anticipating and creating another time capsule to be opened 100 years from now,” Warren said.

Warren recommends including something historical in the new time capsule.

