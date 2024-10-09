Republican lawmaker rejects ‘outrageous’ conspiracy theories about Helene response in NC

By Kelly Doty

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Republican U.S. lawmaker pushed against rumors and conspiracy theories surrounding the government’s Helene response in Western North Carolina.

Rep. Chuck Edwards, of North Carolina’s11th Congressional District, has visited communities damaged or destroyed by Helene-caused flooding, landslides, and downed trees. Days after the storm battered the mountains, rumors began to swirl online about the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) response, as well as stories about entire communities being bulldozed or seized.

Edwards, whose district encompasses much of the western counties, released a statement on Oct. 8, 2024, saying there’s been an uptick in “untrustworthy sources trying to spark chaos” with hoaxes.

“While it is true, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response to Hurricane Helene has had its shortfalls, I’m here to dispel the outrageous rumors that have been circulated online,” Edwards said.

Many of the issues Edwards addressed involved FEMA, including rumors the agency was seizing land and turning away or seizing supplies.

Edwards also debunked theories surrounding hard-hit Chimney Rock. Rumors suggested the storm was geoengineered by the government to access lithium deposits. In response, Edwards said, in part, “Nobody can control the weather.”

News 13 spoke with people in Chimney Rock in an Oct. 4 report. Contractor Dale Sheilds, who is from the area, said he’s committed to help rebuild the area.

“We’re coming back, we’ve got good crews here working their tales off here. We’ve got food, we’ve got water, we’ve got troopers helping us. We’re coming back,” he said.

Rutherford County emergency officials released an alert on Oct. 4, as well, debunking rumors about government seizure of Chimney Rock land.

“There was no ‘special meeting’ held in Chimney Rock on October 2nd involving discussions of the federal, state, or local governments seizing the town,” the alert said, in part. “These claims are entirely false. Town of Lake Lure and Chimney Rock officials met with NC Speaker of the House Tim Moore, NC Senator Tim Moffitt, NC Representative Jake Johnson, Sheriff Ellenburg, County Commissioner Chairman Bryan King, Emergency Management Director Frankie Hamrick, Brett Keeter with Congressman McHenry’s office, and other officials to offer our federal and state legislators an opportunity to hear directly from the Lake Lure and Chimney Rock Village officials as to the impact to their towns caused by Hurricane Helene and to request their support and advocacy for federal and state support.”

“I encourage you to remember that everything you see on Facebook, X, or any other social media platform is not always fact,” Edwards said in Tuesday’s press release. “Please make sure you are fact-checking what you read online with a reputable source.”

North Carolina’s US Senator Thom Tillis, who also visited several Helene-ravaged areas, expressed concern about the rumors and their impact on recovery efforts.

“The last thing that the victims of Helene need right now is political posturing, finger-pointing, or conspiracy theories that only hurt the response effort,”North Carolina’s US Senator Thom Tillis said in a written statement on Sunday, Oct. 6. “The immediate focus needs to be supporting search and rescue operations and ensuring the safety of everyone in harm’s way.”

Tillis was in Canton on Tuesday, Oct. 8, to tour the damage and look at recovery efforts firsthand. He said that while he believes mistakes may have been made in timing, he said he was “particularly impressed with how FEMA and Homeland Security and others were pre-positioned” in the town.

Tillis says there’s always an Inspector General’s report for an objective, unbiased report on the government’s response.

“There will be several different reviews of the disaster response area. You have to do that. You learn from the mistakes that you’ve made,” he said.

