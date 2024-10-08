Train operator in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

By Web Staff

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — A train operator is in critical condition after he was stabbed several times in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Tuesday, police say.

It happened just before 11 a.m. inside the Crown Heights-Utica Avenue Station.

Police say Mryan Pollack, 60, was stabbed in the chest, stomach and thigh by 27-year-old Jonathan Davalos.

Authorities say Pollack was attacked by Davalos after telling customers to disembark the No. 4 subway train at the last stop at the station. Davalos refused and a dispute spilled onto the platform, where Pollack was slashed.

“This is a person that uses the transit system to prey on our customers and our employees,” said MTA criminal justice advocate Katie Falasca.

Officials say Davalos is out on parole for assault and a prior arrest for punching an MTA conductor. He’s also been arrested more than a dozen times.

“It’s a felony now,” added MTA CEO Janno Lieber. “We’re counting on the DA’s and the judges to follow through on that, to make sure that the charges sticks.”

Pollack was taken to Kings County Hospital. Davalos was taken into custody with charges pending.

Pollack has been with the MTA for more than 30 years.

