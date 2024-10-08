Orlando International Airport to suspend operations Wednesday ahead of Milton’s arrival

By Chelsea Robinson

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Orlando International Airport has announced the suspension of operations ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival in Florida.

The Great Orlando Aviation Authority announced on Monday that Orlando International Airport (MCO) will cease commercial passenger operations at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) will cease operations at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

“Our airport will cease commercial operations on Wednesday morning, in advance of Hurricane Milton. This move was made in coordination with our partners. We will resume commercial operations as soon as it is safe,” the airport posted on social media.

The airport will remain open to accept emergency/aid and relief flights as necessary.

MCO is not an authorized shelter and cannot accommodate residents during the storm.

Those with questions about their travel plans should check with the airline directly.

