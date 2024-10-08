la Robotaxi: The Future is Here—But Would You Ride in a Tesla or a Chevy?

By Francis Page, Jr.

October 8, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — If there’s one thing Elon Musk knows how to do, it’s ‘captivate’ the world. Tesla’s much anticipated “We, Robot” event didn’t disappoint, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of transportation that feels straight out of a sci-fi movie. But let’s be real: while Tesla is shooting for the stars with their autonomous technology, the race isn’t a one-car show. GM’s Cruise and Uber are waiting at the starting line. So, the question remains: would you ride in a Tesla robotaxi, or is the Chevy Cruise more your style?

Tesla’s “CyberCab” Steals the Show At the center of the event was the debut of the Tesla CyberCab—a slick, futuristic vehicle designed to operate without the need for a human driver. No steering wheel, no pedals, and certainly no need for small talk with an awkward Uber driver. If you’ve ever dreamed of having your own personal chauffeur made of metal and code, Tesla is getting close to making that dream a reality. But as exciting as the CyberCab was, Wall Street analyst Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley urged everyone to manage their expectations. We may be a few years away from a fully functional robotaxi service zipping through Houston’s bustling streets. What Tesla offered was a tantalizing demo of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, operating in a closed or semi-closed course. It’s enough to keep Tesla fans buzzing but not quite enough to start hailing robotaxis through an app—yet.

A Two-Way Race: Tesla vs. Cruise As Tesla dazzles with its ambitious plans, General Motors (GM) is rolling up its sleeves and getting down to business. The company’s Cruise autonomous vehicles are poised to hit the roads through a partnership with Uber next year. Uber riders will soon have the option to choose between a human driver or a fully autonomous Cruise vehicle. After a brief pause due to a serious accident in San Francisco, Cruise is back in action, cautiously working with safety drivers to regain public trust. GM isn’t slowing down. The Uber partnership is a smart move for Cruise, allowing it to seamlessly integrate into an existing rideshare network while Tesla is still perfecting its next-gen vehicles. As they say, slow and steady wins the race—or does it?

Analysts Weigh In on the Future Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu also chimed in with a bold prediction: Tesla’s “CyberCab” might serve as the basis for a more affordable EV, colloquially dubbed “Model 2.” This sub-$30K EV could revolutionize the market, making Tesla more accessible to budget-conscious buyers. If Tesla can pull it off, it would open the door to a whole new universe of buyers—and a fleet of potential robotaxis. It’s a game-changer that has investors and enthusiasts alike on the edge of their seats. While GM is focusing on safety and easing back into the autonomous driving game, Tesla continues to push the envelope. Both companies face significant hurdles, including regulatory scrutiny and soaring investment costs, but neither shows any sign of slowing down.

Houston’s Future: Are We Ready? As we look toward the future of transportation in Houston, it’s hard not to get excited about the possibilities. Imagine a world where you can call for a ride, and moments later, a sleek Tesla CyberCab or Chevy Cruise pulls up, driverless and ready to whisk you away. It’s a vision of convenience, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology that’s closer than we think. But the road to autonomous transportation isn’t without its bumps. Tesla and GM both face challenges in the form of regulatory approval, public trust, and the technological complexities of creating fully autonomous vehicles. Houston, with its sprawling highways and heavy traffic, could either be a proving ground for these innovations or one of their greatest obstacles.

The Real Question: Which Would You Choose? So, let’s get down to it. After Tesla’s jaw-dropping showcase, would you put your trust in a Tesla CyberCab to get you where you need to go, or would you feel safer riding in a Cruise autonomous vehicle through Uber’s platform? It’s a battle between two giants, and the outcome could change the way we think about transportation forever. Houston Style Magazine readers, Tesla’s vision for autonomous ridesharing is bold, but GM’s pragmatic approach could win the day. One thing is for sure: the future is coming faster than you think. Whether it’s a Tesla CyberCab or a Cruise AV, the choice will soon be yours. And who knows? Your next ride across Houston might just be behind the wheel of a robot—or more accurately, no wheel at all.

