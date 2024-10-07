New Orleans power outage caused by Mylar balloon, Entergy reports

By Metia Carroll

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — Entergy New Orleans reported more than 2,000 customers were without power in parts of New Orleans.

The outage happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Washington Avenue, Milan Street, St. Mary Street, and Tchoupitoulas Street.

Power has been restored in the area, and Entergy says the cause of the outage was a Mylar balloon.

This is the second time a Mylar balloon has caused an outage in New Orleans.

In August, a Mylar balloon caused a citywide boil water advisory after it hit a power line near a plant.

Last month, a bird caused an outage near Erato Street and South Roman Street.

