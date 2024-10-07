Man accused of throwing flyers referencing Nazi Germany into Trump supporters’ yards

By Chris Hoffman

Click here for updates on this story

VERONA, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A Verona man is accused of throwing flyers referencing Nazi Germany into the yards of people supporting former President Donald Trump.

According to the Verona Police Department, it happened multiple times in August and September. Court papers said 71-year-old Philip Heffler threw the flyers into yards across Verona and Penn Hills. They said “Nazi’s 4 Trump” along with “Make America 1930s Germany again” with swastikas on them.

“It’s ridiculous to compare the two. I think it’s a slap in the face to Jewish people to compare Trump to Hitler,” homeowner Tracy Smith said.

Smith had the flyers tossed in her yard on Church Street last month. Video from her security cameras showed Heffler in a red SUV allegedly throwing them out the driver’s window and taking off. Police said at least two other homes in Verona with signage for the former president were hit.

“I’m not really afraid of him, no, but I’m also protected too,” Smith said.

Officers said they had a video of Heffler but couldn’t identify him. Then last week, a woman in Penn Hills told police she had a flyer that came in a Giant Eagle fried chicken bag. That bag came from the Verona Giant Eagle, officials said.

Investigators went through the store’s footage and saw Heffler use his Advantage Card, confirming his identity. With his name, they confirmed he was the man in their other videos.

When officers spoke to Heffler, he admitted to doing this and allegedly went into a “tirade” about Trump, according to police. Investigators claim he didn’t think he would get caught and apologized.

“I think if he’s trying to change anybody’s mind, maybe having a conversation would work instead of writing these papers and throwing them into people’s yards,” Smith said.

Heffler is facing charges of harassment and scattering rubbish.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.