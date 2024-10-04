Woman arrested for attempting to sell someone else’s boat on Facebook Marketplace

By Zach Scott and Rachel Whelan

CAPE CORAL, Florida (WSVN) — A Cape Coral woman was arrested after being accused of falsely selling someone else’s boat on Facebook Marketplace.

Diana Marie Morgenthal Bell, 32, is facing charges of grand theft, trespassing and two counts of falsifying a bill of sale.

On Wednesday, around 5:25 p.m., Cape Coral officers responded to a residence on Everest Parkway in southeast Cape Coral for a trespass issue.

When officers arrived on scene, Morgenthal was in the side yard of the residence standing next to a boat in the backyard. According to reports, Morgenthal was issued a trespass warning for the address previously.

Officers say they discovered Morgenthal created a Facebook Marketplace listing for an aluminum boat and trailer for sale for $500.

Morgenthal organized a buyer to come and look at the boat. That potential “buyer” was on the property when officers arrived.

Neither the boat nor trailer belonged to Morgenthal, according to reports. Additionally, officers say she falsified a signed bill of sale, forging the owner’s signature.

Officers spoke with the true owner of the boat who said that Morgenthal was previously trespassed from the property and was never given permission to sell the boat or trailer.

The owner advised the value of the boat is $600, as well as the trailer.

Morgenthal was arrested and is facing one count of grand theft, one count of trespassing after warning and two counts of falsifying bills of sale.

