Truck driver dies in fiery crash on highway after tire blows out

By Jennifer Maupin

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — A deadly crash closed Highway 169 from Pine to 36th Street North on Oct. 3.

The Tulsa Police Department said a large truck carrying rocks overturned and caught fire, closing both north and southbound lanes.

The crash took several hours to clear.

On Oct. 4, TPD identified the driver as 50-year-old Robert Pitts, who was tragically trapped in the cab when the truck caught fire and passed away.

The initial traffic investigation revealed that the truck was traveling northbound on 169 when a tire blew out, causing the truck to swerve and crash, TPD said. The impact of the crash ruptured the fuel tank, causing the truck to catch fire.

