Child dies from bus crash incident

By Richard Bourne

MADISON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A child riding a bicycle in Madison has died after being struck by a bus.

It happened after 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Cobblestone Drive and Rockwood Drive, police said.

According to Madison police, the injured 8-year-old girl was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

The Madison County Fire Department, Pafford EMS and the school district responded in addition to police.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Madison County School District released a statement following the news of the child’s death which said in part, “On Thursday and in the days to come, additional counselors will be on hand providing support for students and staff at Madison Avenue Upper Elementary and Madison Avenue Elementary. We encourage parents to reach out to the counselor’s office at their child’s school for additional resources or supports in helping their children through this difficult time.”

The school district also said there were children on the bus. They were put on another bus or picked up by their parents. None of those students were injured.

