Immigrant students in San Francisco overcoming barriers to higher education

By Jose Martinez

SAN FRANCISCO, California (KPIX) — In the heart of the San Francisco Mission District, a group of immigrant students is taking steps toward higher education, despite the challenges they face because of their status.

Allison Romero, a student at Thurgood Marshall High School in San Francisco, fled El Salvador two years ago to escape the violence that gripped her community. Gang violence, extortion, and the constant threat of danger forced her to leave her family behind in search of safety.

“Honestly, the changes were very difficult. The fact of leaving my family behind and coming here,” Allison said.

Now, Allison is in the middle of the political asylum process. While her future in the United States remains uncertain, she’s determined to pursue her dream of going to college. Her goal is to study psychology or criminal law, with Sonoma State University and Berkeley as her top choices.

Allison is just one of many immigrant students preparing to join Noches Universitarias (College Nights), a program based at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts.

The program, created by immigrant students, is designed to open doors for those who may feel college is out of reach due to their immigration status or lack of family support.

“We’re going to have representatives from USF, SF State, East Bay, and San Jose State,” said Anthony Idarraga, one of the program’s organizers who, like Allison, moved to San Francisco two years ago from Colombia.

He stressed the importance of providing a safe space where students can ask questions about everything from financial aid to application deadlines.

According to the California Department of Education, more than 300,000 immigrant students are enrolled in the state’s public schools, and many face significant barriers to higher education.

Karen Martínez, the community relations advocate at Escuela Popular in East San Jose, works directly with immigrant families and sees these challenges every day. The school serves more than 1,000 immigrant families, most of whom are seeking asylum and eager to build better futures.

“Most of them are coming on an asylum status and are working hard to be productive citizens. They want to work, not have things handed to them,” Martínez explained.

Programs like the California Dream Act and AB 540 provide undocumented students with a path to in-state tuition and financial aid, but navigating the complexities of college applications can still be overwhelming. Bay Area colleges, including those partnering with Noches Universitarias, are working to offer more support to students in need.

“We work with students individually to create an educational map — helping them define their goals and achieve their dreams,” Martínez said.

For students like Allison and Anthony, programs like Noches Universitarias provide more than just resources for college. They offer a sense of community and connection.

“It connects us because this program is made for immigrants. We have similar stories,” Allison said.

For Allison and others, Noches Universitarias is about more than filling out college applications; it’s about breaking down barriers, believing in themselves, and taking the first steps toward a brighter future.

