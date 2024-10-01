Ponderosa High School’s varsity flag football team comes together to support beloved school officer

By Carolina Estrada

Click here for updates on this story

SHINGLE SPRINGS, California (KCRA) — Ponderosa High School’s varsity flag football team banded together for a good cause.

On Monday night, the undefeated girls’ team played their game against Inderkum High School in honor of beloved resource officer, Deputy Adam Stockeland.

In August, Deputy Stockeland was diagnosed with leukemia.

“He wanted to be there for kids to support them,” said player Paige Fletcher. “We want to be there to support him in return.”

Dozens of people came out to show their support for Stockeland, including law enforcement agencies and community members.

The Bruins stadium was decorated with orange to create awareness.

“Orange is the color for leukemia awareness,” Fletcher said.

A longtime friend of Stockeland and school employee, Cindy St. Pierre, helped sell shirts to raise money.

“The proceeds of the shirts go directly to him,” St. Pierre said.

The message to him was, “You’re not fighting alone.”

“This is how a community fights something so terrible together,” Fletcher said.

Stockeland is recovering at home after being discharged from the hospital earlier on Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.