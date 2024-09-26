Cirque Du Soleil’s first Hawaii show ‘Auana’ debuts in December at Waikiki Beachcomber

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — We’re getting a glimpse of some of the acts debuting in Cirque Du Soleil’s first permanent show in Hawaii.

Performances of “Auana” begin at the Outrigger Waikiki Beachcomber in December.

The show will feature acrobatics, comedy, and hula, beginning with the opening act interpreting Polynesian migration to the islands.

“We’ve been having four weeks of workshops with our super troop artists and they’re performing a voyaging swing as our main act, which is our opening scene. So we’ve been testing that and training that up, but they’ve also been learning some other skills, surf, skate boards, aerial points that are gonna be in the house,” said Auana director Neil Dorward.

Tickets to a show start at $85 and are now on sale for performances starting Dec. 5, 2024. There is a 30% kama’aina discount.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.