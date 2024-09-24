Sheriff’s office explains how two inmates were improperly released

By WXII Staff

GUILFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has explained how two inmates were improperly released.

On Sept. 16 at around 4:30 p.m., Carlos Geovany “Yobani” Diaz-Gomez was freed from the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.

The sheriff’s office reports that Diaz-Gomez used the identity of another inmate who was scheduled to be released that same day, in order to get out.

The detention center found out about the mistake on Sept. 18. They issued an arrest warrant charging Diaz-Gomez with escape. Deputies found and arrested him in Winston-Salem on Sept. 20.

The sheriff “acknowledges that the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office takes full responsibility for the improper release of Diaz-Gomez which enabled him to escape and will take the appropriate action to prevent this from happening in the future,” deputies said. The office opened an independent investigation into the incident.

On Sept. 19 just after 4 p.m., Jessie Steed, 38, was released from the High Point Detention Center.

He had been in jail for trespassing and stalking. These two charges were dismissed on Thursday. The Guilford County Clerk of Court’s Office told the sheriff’s office about the dismissal notices but failed to tell the jail officials that there was a commitment order to keep Steed in custody under an additional, assault charge.

After the mistake was realized, a judge issued an arrest warrant, and High Point police found and arrested Steed that same day by 6:30 p.m.

