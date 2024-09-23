Pima Community College student shot and killed on U of A campus

By Bri Pacelli

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — University of Arizona Police say a Pima Community College student was shot outside of Arizona Sonora Hall late Sunday night. Officers found him near the volleyball courts, right next to the dorms.

Police say the gunman is a heavy set male with curly hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan shorts* with a handgun.

Shortly after the shooting the university sent an alert out to students telling them to avoid the area. The area is clear now, but the suspect is still at large.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. Sunday night where they found a college-age man lying next to a car. Officers say he was shot by the suspect following an altercation involving several individuals. Witnesses took the victim to a car to get him to a hospital, but waited for first-responders in the parking lot. When officers and medical personnel arrived they attempted life saving measures but ultimately the victim died.

