Video showing Massachusetts correction officers stabbed “shocks the conscience,” union says

BOSTON (WBZ) — Video of the attack on correction officers at a maximum-security prison in Lancaster, Massachusetts has been released. Five officers were hospitalized after the incident at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center on Wednesday.

One officer was stabbed by an inmate at least a dozen times and remains hospitalized. Another officer who was stabbed was treated and released along with three other officers who responded to the attack.

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union said it has been warning the Department of Correction about safety in the prison.

“The video shocks the conscience,” the union’s executive board said in a statement. “Suffice it to say the Executive Board of MCOFU is stunned, appalled and angry with the level of brutality of this video; but unfortunately, not surprised.”

The surveillance video released by the union on Friday shows a correction officer is doing his rounds when all of a sudden an inmate ambushes him from behind and repeatedly stabs him.

When the officer tried to defend himself, another inmate starts attacking. Even when the correction officer is on the ground, the vicious stabbing continues.

A second officer tried to intervene, but he was stabbed too. The four men fight for about 30 seconds before a third officer arrives. Another inmate joined the fight before 10 more officers rushed in.

The union is requesting a full security assessment and review of policies and procedures inside all Massachusetts prisons.

“Our Officers are continuing to get hurt,” the union’s statement said. “This horrifying video speaks for itself. Change has to come, and it has to come swiftly.”

The DOC said the inmates involved in the attack have been transferred to other facilities in the state.

The video horrified state lawmakers Senator Peter Durant and Representative Michael Soter.

“It was definitely attempted murder there’s no doubt in my mind,” said Soter. “It was just hard to see and hard to watch.”

“This is obviously a premeditated, planned attack,” said Durant.

They’re demanding accountability, saying they’ve been asking the Department of Correction to come up with a plan to protect officers before the worst happens.

“These correctional officers are in fights all the time, and that’s something that needs to stop,” Durant said. “We need to make sure that these correctional officers have the resources that they need to carry out their task which is keeping the population safe.”

“I don’t want blood on my hands,” Soter said. “I don’t know what else it’s going to take but I hope with the administration and DOC it’s not a death.”

