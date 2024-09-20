Thieves carjack woman, crashes car on Chicago’s South Side, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Thieves crashed a vehicle after carjacking a woman at gunpoint Thursday night in the Washington Heights neighborhood, according to police.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street.

Police said the 46-year-old woman was sitting inside the parked vehicle when two armed males approached and told her to get out of the vehicle, which she complied.

The offenders entered and attempted to leave the scene but struck a post. They two got out and left the scene on foot.

Police said they may have fired a shot as they fled. No injuries were reported.

As of Friday, no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.

