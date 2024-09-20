Search underway for man who escaped police custody at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

By Web Staff

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who escaped custody Thursday night.

Daiqone Michael Hoffman, 30, of Wade was taken into custody Wednesday for outstanding warrants for larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen motor vehicle, and breaking and entering a motor vehicle. He is also wanted for probation violation and kidnapping.

Hoffman was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for medical evaluation before being processed into jail. Around 9:45 p.m., he escaped custody.

He was seen Friday morning around 3 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard. He was wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

If you have information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Hoffman, do not approach him, please call 911 or Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

