OU ROTC members honoring prisoners of war and those missing in action with run across campus

By Audrey Goodson

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Members of the University of Oklahoma Air Force ROTC are running on Friday to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.

The 12-hour run around OU’s South Oval started at 7 a.m., and ROTC members are carrying the American and POW-MIA flags in remembrance. They said they invite all students and faculty to help them pay tribute by participating in the run at any point.

Those running will take 30-minute shifts and will continue until 7 p.m. on Friday. Those who want to participate and help can go to the OU Air Force ROTC’s tent set up next to Dale Hall.

