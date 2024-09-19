Woman plugged drain pipe with concrete causing neighborhood flooding. She has to pay daily fines or remove it

By Senait Gebregiorgis

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Residents of the Shadowbay Boulevard community in Longwood called for action to address ongoing flooding, which they said worsened after a neighbor plugged a drain pipe with concrete.

A recent code enforcement hearing in Seminole County concluded with an order for homeowner Diane Goglas to remove the blockage by Oct. 1 or face a daily fine of $250.

The hearing lasted for about three hours, during which the county argued that the stormwater system is interconnected and impacts surrounding properties regardless of whether the blockage occurs on public or private land.

Goglas, a retired Seminole County sheriff’s deputy, left the hearing without speaking to the media. Neighbors said her actions caused street and driveway flooding after heavy rains.

Several who attended the hearing wore shirts reading, “Love thy neighbor, not flood thy neighbor.”

Goglas defended her actions, claiming ongoing sinkhole issues that have eroded her property over the past decade.

“From 2013 till today – not today but prior to this situation – I asked multiple people and I did a lot of research… and still no one in the county office would not help me,” Goglas said.

However, neighbors like Susan Trapp disagreed, saying the flooding has worsened since the pipe was blocked.

“Yes, we used to have puddles after storms, but it would drain away quickly. Now, it has to evaporate,” Trapp said.

The county emphasized that action must be taken to prevent further flooding. If Goglas fails to comply, the fines will begin on October 2.

Goglas will have to attend a compliance hearing on Oct. 10, but if the issue is fixed before then, she will be excused from attending the meeting.

