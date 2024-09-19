Nuns invite faithful to return to chapel; Bishop urges avoidance of nun’s “scandalous disobedience”

By Jason Allen

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — Nuns living in an Arlington monastery are inviting the faithful back to their chapel for prayer and Mass, while the Bishop of Fort Worth is pleading with parishioners not to participate or offer the nuns their financial support.

The Arlington Carmelites offered the invitation in a new statement posted on their website. They also announced a new association with a traditionalist society of priests at odds with changes ushered in by the Vatican.

In a response posted by the Diocese of Fort Worth, Bishop Michael Olson wrote the nuns’ actions were “scandalous disobedience,” urging people not to associate with them “for the good of your souls.”

The statement from the nuns came four months after they dropped a second civil lawsuit asking for a restraining order against Olson and the Diocese. They also would not accept a Vatican decree that an association of monasteries and its president should oversee the Arlington organization, which the nuns called a “hostile takeover.”

The battle between the nuns and the Bishop became public in 2023 after Olson began an investigation into the Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes over a broken vow of chastity.

The statement from the nuns said they also re-elected Teresa Agnes as their Prioress for another three-year term. The election was overseen they wrote, by a representative from the Society of Saint Pius X, with which they are now associated.

SSPX also posted the nuns’ statement on its website, along with a picture of what it says is the newly restored altar of the Carmel.

Olson called the election “illicit and invalid,” maintaining that Mother Marie of the Incarnation is the legitimate superior of the monastery.

In 2023 Olson dismissed Teresa Agnes from the monastery following his investigation. The Vatican overturned that decision in April of this year, after an appeal.

Olson wrote that he would be consulting with Vatican offices about the next steps to take in the dispute.

The nuns have posted links on their webpage for Catholic websites and blogs advocating for traditional worship, critical of the Pope and Vatican decisions, and calling for the removal of Olson from his office.

