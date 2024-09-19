Man arrested, accused of using knife to slash teen’s face during argument

By Averi Kremposky

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A 17-year-old in Volusia County is recovering after deputies say he was slashed across his nose and lip with a knife during an argument.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO), the teen and the suspect, identified as RJ Charles Phifer, 34, were engaged in some sort of conflict when the man attacked the teen with a knife.

Deputies say they used witnesses and video footage to track Phifer down, and when they located him at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, he was still in possession of the knife.

Officials have not said what caused the violent argument, but add the teen’s injuries were non-life-threatening. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Phifer is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated child abuse and possession of narcotics, VCSO said. The man is expected to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

