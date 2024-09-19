Skip to Content
Buc-ee’s opening third location in Kentucky; Here’s where it’s going

Another Buc-ee's is coming to Kentucky. The gas station
Published 3:15 pm

By Matthew Keck

    OAK GROVE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Another Buc-ee’s is coming to Kentucky.

The gas station, which is known for clean bathrooms, beaver nuggets, and barbecue sandwiches, will be opening its third location in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

This is about 20 miles south of Hopkinsville in the western part of the state.

The Oak Grove City Council approved the plans at their meeting Tuesday night.

The Texas-based chain already has two locations in Kentucky, with one in Richmond and the other in Smiths Grove.

Smiths Grove is currently the smallest city in the U.S. to have a Buc-ee’s.

