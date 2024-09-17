City of Fresno camping ban to go into effect next week

By Tiffany Olin

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Next week, the Fresno Police Department will enforce a new law to remove homeless encampments across the city.

Many thought this ordinance would be rolled out Thursday as the Fresno City Council passed the ordinance on August 16.

However, according to the mayor’s office, Dyer didn’t sign it until August 22nd, so under city rules, the ban goes into effect next Monday, about a month after he signed it.

The ordinance prohibits camping, sitting or lying on public places including streets, sidewalks and alleys.

However, homeless advocate Dez Martinez says this is not a solution.

“If you guys want us off the street, then we need a location for people that want help to go to so they’re not beaten, so they’re not raped or stabbed,” Martinez said.

Those who refuse to move can face a misdemeanor charge, up to one year in jail, or fines of up to $1,000.

Martinez says the unhoused community is scared and unsure where to go.

“I’m afraid of what’s going to happen in our city. I think it’s going to be dark. I think it’s going to be ugly,” Martinez stated.

The ban has raised concerns that the unhoused may simply move to surrounding cities or county areas.

Fresno County says it is working closely with the city and has a similar ordinance that will be rolled out in the coming days.

“As those encampments are cleaned up, we want to make sure that those individuals aren’t just moved from one jurisdiction to another,” Fresno County Board of Supervisors Chair, Nathan Magsig explained. “We really want to get them the services they need, and so we’ll point them to housing opportunities and also the social services and behavioral and public health services here in the County.”

Meanwhile, Clovis has had a similar ordinance in place since 2014, requiring permission to camp on public or private property.

“Regardless if there’s an influx of unhoused in the city of Clovis, either before, during or after the Fresno municipal code takes effect, it’ll be business as normal for the City of Clovis,” Clovis Police Public Information Officer Ty Wood said.

The county will be rolling out its ordinance this week, while the city of Fresno will roll out its plan in a press conference next Monday.

