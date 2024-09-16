Paramedic accused of sexual abusing unconscious patient in back of ambulance

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI (WFOR) — A former Flagler County paramedic is charged with sexually abusing an unconscious patient in the back of an ambulance about three years ago.

According to authorities, James Melady, of Daytona Beach, has been arrested after investigators say he was caught on video sexually abusing an unconscious patient on the way to the hospital.

The incident happened back in October 2021, when Melady was working for the Flagler County Fire Rescue.

The Flagler County Sheriff said there are details in the video that led detectives to suspect there may be more victims out there.

“It’s just very unlikely that you know this individual did one attack and then changed their mind (and) said, ‘Oh, this wasn’t as gratifying as I thought it would be, and I’m not going to do this anymore,'” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Police say the woman who was assaulted never knew she had been sexually abused until she was notified by deputies about that video.

