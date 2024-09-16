Medical experts weigh in with tips on potty training your child before starting school

By Amy Kawata

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Being fully potty-trained is a major milestone for children and parents. However, school staff are seeing more and more toddlers entering the new school year not quite ready.

“We’re working on my granddaughter, who is 18 months,” said grandparent Helen Ryan. “She’s learning the concept.”

To help children feel more confident, experts say potty training before school begins is crucial to avoid accidents.

“I think it’s important to get your child trained because they’re going to be shamed,” said Ryan, who is a former daycare staff member. “You’re hurting them by not training them.”

While every child’s journey is different, experts say potty training around 18 months to 3 years old is ideal.

“A lot of people in early childhood like to refer to it now as potty learning versus potty training because it is a developmental process,” said Laura Pearce, a child development specialist at the Maryland Family Network.

When potty training your child, establish a routine with regular bathroom trips and use positive reinforcement.

“It should always be a low-stress experience for the child,” Pearce said. “Keeps it in perspective that it is a complex process and may not be until 5 until they can do it by themselves.”

With the right approach, potty training doesn’t have to be difficult.

Medical experts say it’s about timing, patience and supporting your child as they take another step toward independence.

Pediatrician Dr. Scott Krugman, from Sinai Hospital, said to look out for your children staying dry for longer periods, showing interest in the bathroom and understanding basic instructions.

“Making sure the child understands the cues to do so, so they need to know that I have a sensation that I have to go and I have a place where I can go, and I go do it,” said Krugman, a pediatric operations director.

To help ensure parents are starting the process early, in Utah, kindergartners must be potty trained thanks to a new law passed and rolled out this year.

While some support the mandate, others in Maryland are on the fence.

“I don’t think that’s right,” Ryan said. “They’re already struggling enough in life so we need to have some compassion.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.