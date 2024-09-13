Why these Chesterfield parents are giving out ‘Mom and Dad hugs’ at Virginia Pridefest

By Brendan King

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — Beth and Jerry Carter admit they made mistakes and have regrets after their child, Gray, came out as non-binary.

“Our journey has been one of a roller coaster ride being a parent of a child in the LGBTQ+ community,” Beth recalled. “Gray went to this Christian counselor and it was probably one of the worst decisions that we made, because in every sense, it was conversion therapy.”

Learning about the LGBTQ+ community was a new experience for the Chesterfield parents.

Gray soon gave their father an ultimatum, which Jerry called a major turning point in his life.

“My child gave me an option one day, several years back, and the light bulb went on my head. Gray told me that I want you in my life, but if you don’t want to accept me for the person I am, I’m going to live my life,” Jerry explained.

Opening their hearts allowed them to enter a new world.

Beth and Jerry volunteered at their first Virginia Pridefest in 2017 on Brown’s Island and gave out dad and mom hugs.

They recalled hugging strangers who broke out in tears.

At 69 and 84 years old respectively, Beth and Jerry believe they may be the oldest volunteers at Saturday’s Virginia Pridefest.

They said it’s never too late to open your heart.

“Nobody wants to be ignorant. They just don’t. You want information. As an educator, for as long as I was in the schools, information is key to everything. The more we know, the better off we are,” Beth explained.

Jerry was emotional talking about Gray.

“I would hope, no matter what age you realize the prize that you have in your child that’s true and hold them, because life is so fleeting. I’m so thankful for what my queer child has taught me,” he said with tears in his eyes.

They now attend events at Diversity Richmond, an LGBTQ+ non-profit, and proudly fly the Progress flag outside their home.

The pair will work the welcome desk at Virginia Pridefest on Saturday starting at noon at the Bon Secours Training Center in Scott’s Addition.

About 50,000 people are expected to attend alongside 140 vendors. Beth said Pridefest is the best location for parents to receive new information and resources about the LGBTQ+ community.

The couple said you can even ask them questions about their journey.

“I was born in 1940 so, coming through the 40s and 50s and 60s, they had all these derogatory names for the queer community,” Jerry stated. “My child thanked me over and over and over because of my age — for being open, for being accepting.”

