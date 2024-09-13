Veterinarians urge action after Kansas City area dogs contract fatal disease

By Morgan Mobley

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Veterinarians in Kansas City want pet owners to take action following the appearance of a disease that can be fatal for animals.

A recent rise in leptospirosis cases in local dogs has veterinarians urging pet owners to vaccinate their pets to prevent this potentially fatal disease.

“I know it’s bad, and I don’t want him to get sick, and I don’t want to get sick,” said Janice Gordon, a dog owner, referring to her pet Arlo.

Leptospirosis, or Lepto, is a bacterial infection that can spread through wildlife such as rodents, raccoons, and other dogs, often via contaminated water sources.

“It can spread, be spread by wildlife such as rodents, like squirrels, mice, things like that. Raccoons, or other dogs. Usually, it’s going to be contaminated water sources,” Dr. Cynthia Goldston, a veterinarian at the Pet Resource Center, told KMBC 9 on Thursday.

Once contracted, leptospirosis can cause kidney and liver failure in dogs. The clinic has seen two fatal cases in the last month.

“It’s also zoonotic. So it can affect people as well,” Goldston said.

In severe cases, both dogs and humans may experience kidney problems, increased drinking and urination, or jaundice, which is a yellow tinge to the skin.

“In more severe cases, it can cause kidney problems. So you might be drinking more, urinating more, or if it affects the liver, that’s when you’re going to see that jaundice, the yellow tinge to the skin,” Goldston said.

Vaccination is an easy preventative measure to protect pets and their families from leptospirosis. The typical cost of the leptospirosis vaccine is around $15.

While it is not required, it can be life-saving.

Symptoms to watch for in pets include fever, belly pain, vomiting, and muscle stiffness.

If pet owners are concerned, they should take their pets to the vet immediately.

