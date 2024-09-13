17-year-old female found with loaded gun in backpack at Orlando school

By Dacia Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — A 17-year-old girl was found with a loaded gun in her backpack at Boone High School in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department’s school resource officers assigned to Boone were tipped off about a student carrying a handgun on campus, OPD said.

Officers located the female and learned she was given the gun to carry with her by her boyfriend, a 19-year-old 12th-grade student at the school, with plans to later retrieve the firearm.

As a result, both students were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus.

The male adult suspect was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Orange County Public Schools said there was no threat at Boone, but the school was placed on a HOLD while law enforcement investigated.

The incident comes after numerous threats to schools across Florida, including a 15-year-old arrested in Sanford, a 13- and 14-year-old arrested in Deltona, and a student found with an unloaded weapon on campus in Altamonte Springs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.