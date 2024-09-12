Police chase involving U-Haul truck ends in officer-involved shooting

By Carl Mitchell

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WRTV) — A high-speed chase that began on Indy’s west side on Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

The incident unfolded around 6:45 p.m. when deputies from the Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit of a U-Haul truck. The chase continued through several jurisdictions, involving officers from Plainfield Police Department and Indiana State Police.

The suspects eventually abandoned the U-Haul and took off on foot. One suspect was apprehended shortly after, while the other allegedly stole a white box truck from a nearby business.

During a pursuit involving the stolen box truck, a Plainfield Police officer fired their weapon. The suspect continued to drive until crashing the truck in the area of Kentucky Avenue and Harding Street.

The second suspect was apprehended following a brief foot chase. Officers found the man with what appears to be a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Indiana State Police is leading the investigation into the incident. No officers or bystanders were injured during the chase.

