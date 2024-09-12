Des Moines residents forced juveniles to take pictures with noose around their necks, police say

By Web Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Three people from Des Moines now face charges after police say they forced two juveniles to take pictures with a noose around their necks.

Jennifer Nelson, Danise Nelson and Jerry Nelson were arrested Saturday.

Police say the incident happened last month at Lake Wapello State Park in Davis County. Court documents indicate Jerry Nelson hitched a rope around the trunk of a tree and hung it over a branch. All three then told two juveniles to stand on a chair under the tree with the noose around their necks.

Court records show one of the victims did not want to take the photo but did so to “keep the peace.”

